Your taxes can help charities that serve kids, the working poor

Here’s what you need to know about claiming an Arizona tax credit for donations to charitable organizations.
A credit of up to $800 for married filing jointly and up to $400 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to a qualifying charitable organization (QCO).
These organizations include those that provide services to Arizona residents who receive temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) benefits, are low income residents, or have a chronic illness or physical disability.
The credit for contributions to QCOs is claimed on Arizona Form 321.
A credit of up to $1,000 for those filing as married filing joint and up to $500 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to a qualifying foster care organization (QFCO). A contribution to a QFCO does not qualify for, and cannot be included in, a contribution to a QCO claimed as a credit.
The credit for contributions to QFCOs is claimed on Arizona Form 352.
As of 2018, the Arizona Department of Revenue added a new reporting requirement for these credits.
A unique five-digit code has been assigned to each QCO and QFCO. This code must be included on your tax return for the credit to be accepted.
You can find code numbers for qualifying charitable organizations at tucne.ws/qco2020 and for qualifying foster care charitable organizations at tucne.ws/qfco2020.
Your donation receipt should include this number. For example, the Arizona Daily Star’s Sportsmen’s Fund Send A Kid to Camp code is 20450.
Taxpayers do not have to itemize deductions to claim a credit for contributions to charities that provide assistance to the working poor.
Many well-known organizations assist the working poor and qualify for this deduction.
Local charities eligible to receive tax credit donations
QCO Code and Name of Organization
20249 Administration of Resources and Choices
21054 Adult Loss of Hearing Association
20324 Ajo Community Health Center
20129 All the King's Horses Children's Ranch
21981 American Indian Association of Tucson, Inc. dba Tucson Indian Center
20284 Amistad Y Salud
21985 Amistades, Inc.
20910 Angel Heart Pajama Project
20159 Answers for Life Pregnancy Center
20450 Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund
20464 Arizona Housing & Prevention Services
21991 Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors
20953 Arizona Youth Partnership
20699 Arizona's Children Association
20349 Arts For All, Inc.
20535 Asociacion Mutua de Orientacion Y Rehabilitacion - Project AMOR
20040 Assistance League of Tucson
21025 AYUDA of Southern Arizona, Inc.
20750 Backyard Healthcare Project
20348 Beacon Group, Inc.
20598 Benson Area Food Bank
20461 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona
20232 Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless
20126 B'nai B'rith Pantano Gardens, Inc. dba Strauss Manor on Pantano
20720 Bootstraps to Share of Tucson, Inc. dba BICAS
20346 Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee
20321 Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County
20230 Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista
20282 Boys & Girls Club of Tucson
20799 Boys to Men Tucson, Inc.
20457 Camp Wildcat
20980 Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona
20508 CANTER - Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources
21016 Care Net Pregnancy Center of Cochise County, Inc.
20227 CareGiver Training Institute
20319 Caring Ministries, Inc.
22048 Casa De Los Niños, Inc.
20417 Casa Maria
20161 Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America Scoutreach LLC
20345 Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona
22013 CHD Families of Tucson
20343 Child & Family Resources, Inc.
20660 The Child Language Center
20071 Child-Parent Centers, Inc.
20530 Children's Clinics for Rehabilitative Services
20043 Chiricahua Community Health Centers
20987 Christian Prison Ministries
20913 Cinderella's Closet Inc.
20759 Cochise Family Advocacy Center, Inc.
20455 CODAC Behavioral Health Services of Pima County
20488 Community Food Bank, Inc.
dba Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
20739 Community Food Pantry of Benson Arizona
22252 Community Gardens of Tucson
20224 Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona
21009 Community Montessori School of Bisbee, Inc.
20341 Compass Affordable Housing, Inc.
20039 Cope Community Services
20823 Coyote Taskforce, Inc.
20955 Cross Country Outreach
20414 Desert Survivors, Inc.
20604 Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
20901 Direct Center for Independence
20337 Douglas ARC
20388 Douglas Area Food Bank, Inc.
20259 Eagles Wings of Grace
20731 Earn to Learn
22058 Easter Seals Blake Foundation
20427 Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program
20070 Educational Enrichment Foundation
20924 El Grupo Youth Cycling
20212 El Rio Health Center Foundation
21989 ELLA Center Inc
20487 Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
22073 Erik Hite Foundation
20428 Esperanza En Escalante
20079 Exodus Community Services, Inc.
22125 Faith That Works Tucson Inc.
20832 Family Caregiver Foundation
20429 Family First Pregnancy Care Center & Family Diaper Bank, Inc.
20251 Fatima Women's Center
20911 Free Ever After International
20483 The Free Loan (Hebrew Free Loan Association of Tucson)
20774 Friends in Deed
22148 Friends of Aphasia
20947 Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Social Justice LLC
20716 God's Vast Resources
20451 Good Neighbors Alliance
20333 Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, Inc.
20311 Gospel Rescue Mission
20897 Grace Hearing Center
20836 Grace Retreat Foster Care and Adoption Services
20904 Greater Vail Community ReSources
20374 Green Valley Assistance Services, Inc. dba Valley Assistance Services
20376 Habitat for Humanity Tucson
20436 Hands of a Friend
20318 Hands of Hope Tucson
21037 Happy Trails School
20590 The Haven
20107 Haven Totes, Inc.
20517 Hearth Foundation, Inc.
20736 Heartsounds Mother and Infant Care
20264 Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE)
20742 Herencia Guadalupana Lab Schools
20864 Higher Ground a Resource Center
20972 Homicide Survivors, Inc.
20363 Hope of Glory Center, Inc. dba Hope of Glory Ministries
20852 Hospice Education and Legal Partnership, Inc. (HELP)
20519 Impact of Southern Arizona
20512 Individual Achievement Association dba GaitWay
22177 Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events (ICSAVE)
20966 Integrative Touch for Kids
20438 Interfaith Community Services
22041 Intermountain Centers for Human Development
20710 Izi Azi Foundation
20683 Jewish Family and Children's Services of Southern Arizona
20195 Job Path, Inc.
22220 Kents Heart & Hope Foundation
20274 The Kin Foundation
20033 La Frontera Center, Inc.
21029 Lend a Hand Senior Assistance, Inc.
20553 Literacy Connects
20166 Make Way for Books
20555 Marana Health Center, Inc.
20444 Marshall Home for Men, Inc.
20383 Mentoring Tucson's Kids Inc.
20771 The METRO Center of Tucson
20760 Mini Miracles
20124 Miracle Center
20445 Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, Inc.
22231 Mosaic Senior Services Inc.
21027 NAMI of Southern Arizona
20818 The Native American Advancement Foundation (NAAF)
22122 NeuroFit Networks Inc.
20979 New Creation Trades, Inc.
20593 A New Hope for Tucson Foundation
20963 Noor Women's Association
20681 Nourish
20380 Old Pueblo Community Services
20935 One On One Mentoring
22180 Oracle Village Outreach
20250 Our Family Services, Inc.
20546 Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center
20614 Park Villa Casitas dba Blanche Johnson Courtyards
22103 Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance
22142 Parkinson's Disease Nutrition
22119 Parkinsons Support Group of Green Valley
20851 Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center (PARC)
20848 Pilot Parents of Southern Arizona
20313 Pima Council on Aging
20749 Pima County Community Land Trust
20503 Poverello House of Tucson
20422 Premier Alliances, Inc.
20680 Primavera Foundation, Inc.
22095 Project Insight, Inc.
22070 Public Partnership
22032 Quest Science Club
20375 Reachout Inc. dba Reachout Women's Center
20109 Real Wishes Foundation
20686 Rebuilding Together Tucson
20567 Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona
20214 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Inc.
20609 Saguaro Tucson Rotary Club Foundation
22050 Sahuarita Food Bank
20687 The Salvation Army - Green Valley
20650 The Salvation Army - Sierra Vista
20675 The Salvation Army - Tucson
20051 SandRuby Community Fund
21048 SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation
20932 Science of Sport
20990 Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, Inc.
20727 Set Free Baptist Fellowship of Tucson
20498 Sierra Vista Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program
20826 Sister Jose Women's Center
20793 Soar With the Eagles Professional GED/HSE Tutors, Inc.
22241 Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson Inc.
20305 Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation
20270 Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired
20510 Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center
22011 Southern Arizona Justice for Veterans (SAJV)
20134 Southern Arizona Land Trust, Inc.
20401 Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc.
22259 Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome
22004 Special Needs Solutions Inc
20476 Square and Compass Children's Clinic
22077 St. Francis Shelter
20211 St. Luke's Home
20252 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Mountains Conference
22111 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Valley Conference
22090 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Mother of Sorrows Conference
20830 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Santa Catalina Catholic Parish
20202 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Andrews Conference
22126 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Cyril of Alexandria
22028 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
20768 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Frances Cabrini Conference
22132 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Odilia Conference
20820 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita in the Desert Conference
20839 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rose of Lima Conference
22217 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Thomas Parish Conference
22093 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sts. Peter & Paul Conference
20203 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Tucson Diocesan Council
22185 St. Vincent de Paul-St. Patrick Bisbee Conference
20934 Step Up Bisbee/NACO
20860 Step Up to Justice
20153 STEP: Student Expedition Program Inc.
22189 System Coalition
20373 Teen Challenge of Arizona, Inc.
20122 Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services
20314 Temple Emanu-El Mitzvah Corporation
20740 Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
20696 Therapeutic Riding of Tucson
20807 Thrive Co-Pay Assistance Program
21007 Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation, LLC
20469 TMM Family Services, Inc.
22054 Tombstone Senior Volunteers, Inc.
20617 Tu Nidito Children and Family Services
20207 Tucson Alliance for Autism
20682 Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation, Inc.
20840 Tucson Homeless Connect
20409 Tucson Hospitality Inn
20359 Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network
22014 Tucson JCC Tax Credit Fund, LLC
20403 Tucson Nursery School & Child Care Centers, Inc.
20144 Tucson Residence Foundation
20371 Tucson Urban League, Inc.
20123 Tucson's Covenant with Elderly, Inc.
20474 United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona, Inc.
20496 Verhelst Recovery House
22235 VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities
20471 Wellness Connections
20814 Wheels for Kids
20545 Wings for Women
20254 Women's Transition Project, Inc.
20788 YMCA Tax Credit Fund, LLC
20365 Youth On Their Own
20570 YWCA of Southern Arizona
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!