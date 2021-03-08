 Skip to main content
Your taxes can help charities that serve kids, the working poor

  • Updated

Here’s what you need to know about claiming an Arizona tax credit for donations to charitable organizations.

A credit of up to $800 for married filing jointly and up to $400 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to a qualifying charitable organization (QCO).

These organizations include those that provide services to Arizona residents who receive temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) benefits, are low income residents, or have a chronic illness or physical disability.

The credit for contributions to QCOs is claimed on Arizona Form 321.

A credit of up to $1,000 for those filing as married filing joint and up to $500 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to a qualifying foster care organization (QFCO). A contribution to a QFCO does not qualify for, and cannot be included in, a contribution to a QCO claimed as a credit.

The credit for contributions to QFCOs is claimed on Arizona Form 352.

As of 2018, the Arizona Department of Revenue added a new reporting requirement for these credits.

A unique five-digit code has been assigned to each QCO and QFCO. This code must be included on your tax return for the credit to be accepted.

You can find code numbers for qualifying charitable organizations at tucne.ws/qco2020 and for qualifying foster care charitable organizations at tucne.ws/qfco2020.

Your donation receipt should include this number. For example, the Arizona Daily Star’s Sportsmen’s Fund Send A Kid to Camp code is 20450.

Taxpayers do not have to itemize deductions to claim a credit for contributions to charities that provide assistance to the working poor.

Many well-known organizations assist the working poor and qualify for this deduction.

Local charities eligible to receive tax credit donations

QCO Code and Name of Organization

20249 Administration of Resources and Choices

21054 Adult Loss of Hearing Association

20324 Ajo Community Health Center

20129 All the King's Horses Children's Ranch

21981 American Indian Association of Tucson, Inc. dba Tucson Indian Center

20284 Amistad Y Salud

21985 Amistades, Inc.

20910 Angel Heart Pajama Project

20159 Answers for Life Pregnancy Center

20450 Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen's Fund

20464 Arizona Housing & Prevention Services

21991 Arizona Justice for Our Neighbors

20953 Arizona Youth Partnership

20699 Arizona's Children Association

20349 Arts For All, Inc.

20535 Asociacion Mutua de Orientacion Y Rehabilitacion - Project AMOR

20040 Assistance League of Tucson

21025 AYUDA of Southern Arizona, Inc.

20750 Backyard Healthcare Project

20348 Beacon Group, Inc.

20598 Benson Area Food Bank

20461 Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

20232 Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless

20126 B'nai B'rith Pantano Gardens, Inc. dba Strauss Manor on Pantano

20720 Bootstraps to Share of Tucson, Inc. dba BICAS

20346 Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee

20321 Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County

20230 Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista

20282 Boys & Girls Club of Tucson

20799 Boys to Men Tucson, Inc.

20457 Camp Wildcat

20980 Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona

20508 CANTER - Cochise Area Network of Therapeutic Equestrian Resources

21016 Care Net Pregnancy Center of Cochise County, Inc.

20227 CareGiver Training Institute

20319 Caring Ministries, Inc.

22048 Casa De Los Niños, Inc.

20417 Casa Maria

20161 Catalina Council, Boy Scouts of America Scoutreach LLC

20345 Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona

22013 CHD Families of Tucson

20343 Child & Family Resources, Inc.

20660 The Child Language Center

20071 Child-Parent Centers, Inc.

20530 Children's Clinics for Rehabilitative Services

20043 Chiricahua Community Health Centers

20987 Christian Prison Ministries

20913 Cinderella's Closet Inc.

20759 Cochise Family Advocacy Center, Inc.

20455 CODAC Behavioral Health Services of Pima County

20488 Community Food Bank, Inc.

dba Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

20739 Community Food Pantry of Benson Arizona

22252 Community Gardens of Tucson

20224 Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona

21009 Community Montessori School of Bisbee, Inc.

20341 Compass Affordable Housing, Inc.

20039 Cope Community Services

20823 Coyote Taskforce, Inc.

20955 Cross Country Outreach

20414 Desert Survivors, Inc.

20604 Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona

20901 Direct Center for Independence

20337 Douglas ARC

20388 Douglas Area Food Bank, Inc.

20259 Eagles Wings of Grace

20731 Earn to Learn

22058 Easter Seals Blake Foundation

20427 Eastside Neighbors Volunteer Program

20070 Educational Enrichment Foundation

20924 El Grupo Youth Cycling

20212 El Rio Health Center Foundation

21989 ELLA Center Inc

20487 Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse

22073 Erik Hite Foundation

20428 Esperanza En Escalante

20079 Exodus Community Services, Inc.

22125 Faith That Works Tucson Inc.

20832 Family Caregiver Foundation

20429 Family First Pregnancy Care Center & Family Diaper Bank, Inc.

20251 Fatima Women's Center

20911 Free Ever After International

20483 The Free Loan (Hebrew Free Loan Association of Tucson)

20774 Friends in Deed

22148 Friends of Aphasia

20947 Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona Social Justice LLC

20716 God's Vast Resources

20451 Good Neighbors Alliance

20333 Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, Inc.

20311 Gospel Rescue Mission

20897 Grace Hearing Center

20836 Grace Retreat Foster Care and Adoption Services

20904 Greater Vail Community ReSources

20374 Green Valley Assistance Services, Inc. dba Valley Assistance Services

20376 Habitat for Humanity Tucson

20436 Hands of a Friend

20318 Hands of Hope Tucson

21037 Happy Trails School

20590 The Haven

20107 Haven Totes, Inc.

20517 Hearth Foundation, Inc.

20736 Heartsounds Mother and Infant Care

20264 Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE)

20742 Herencia Guadalupana Lab Schools

20864 Higher Ground a Resource Center

20972 Homicide Survivors, Inc.

20363 Hope of Glory Center, Inc. dba Hope of Glory Ministries

20852 Hospice Education and Legal Partnership, Inc. (HELP)

20519 Impact of Southern Arizona

20512 Individual Achievement Association dba GaitWay

22177 Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events (ICSAVE)

20966 Integrative Touch for Kids

20438 Interfaith Community Services

22041 Intermountain Centers for Human Development

20710 Izi Azi Foundation

20683 Jewish Family and Children's Services of Southern Arizona

20195 Job Path, Inc.

22220 Kents Heart & Hope Foundation

20274 The Kin Foundation

20033 La Frontera Center, Inc.

21029 Lend a Hand Senior Assistance, Inc.

20553 Literacy Connects

20166 Make Way for Books

20555 Marana Health Center, Inc.

20444 Marshall Home for Men, Inc.

20383 Mentoring Tucson's Kids Inc.

20771 The METRO Center of Tucson

20760 Mini Miracles

20124 Miracle Center

20445 Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona, Inc.

22231 Mosaic Senior Services Inc.

21027 NAMI of Southern Arizona

20818 The Native American Advancement Foundation (NAAF)

22122 NeuroFit Networks Inc.

20979 New Creation Trades, Inc.

20593 A New Hope for Tucson Foundation

20963 Noor Women's Association

20681 Nourish

20380 Old Pueblo Community Services

20935 One On One Mentoring

22180 Oracle Village Outreach

20250 Our Family Services, Inc.

20546 Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center

20614 Park Villa Casitas dba Blanche Johnson Courtyards

22103 Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance

22142 Parkinson's Disease Nutrition

22119 Parkinsons Support Group of Green Valley

20851 Patrons of the Adaptive Recreation Center (PARC)

20848 Pilot Parents of Southern Arizona

20313 Pima Council on Aging

20749 Pima County Community Land Trust

20503 Poverello House of Tucson

20422 Premier Alliances, Inc.

20680 Primavera Foundation, Inc.

22095 Project Insight, Inc.

22070 Public Partnership

22032 Quest Science Club

20375 Reachout Inc. dba Reachout Women's Center

20109 Real Wishes Foundation

20686 Rebuilding Together Tucson

20567 Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona

20214 SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Inc.

20609 Saguaro Tucson Rotary Club Foundation

22050 Sahuarita Food Bank

20687 The Salvation Army - Green Valley

20650 The Salvation Army - Sierra Vista

20675 The Salvation Army - Tucson

20051 SandRuby Community Fund

21048 SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation

20932 Science of Sport

20990 Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, Inc.

20727 Set Free Baptist Fellowship of Tucson

20498 Sierra Vista Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program

20826 Sister Jose Women's Center

20793 Soar With the Eagles Professional GED/HSE Tutors, Inc.

22241 Soroptimist International of Desert Tucson Inc.

20305 Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation

20270 Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired

20510 Southern Arizona Children's Advocacy Center

22011 Southern Arizona Justice for Veterans (SAJV)

20134 Southern Arizona Land Trust, Inc.

20401 Southern Arizona Legal Aid, Inc.

22259 Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome

22004 Special Needs Solutions Inc

20476 Square and Compass Children's Clinic

22077 St. Francis Shelter

20211 St. Luke's Home

20252 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Mountains Conference

22111 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Lady of the Valley Conference

22090 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Our Mother of Sorrows Conference

20830 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Santa Catalina Catholic Parish

20202 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Andrews Conference

22126 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Cyril of Alexandria

22028 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

20768 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Frances Cabrini Conference

22132 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Odilia Conference

20820 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rita in the Desert Conference

20839 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Rose of Lima Conference

22217 St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Thomas Parish Conference

22093 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Sts. Peter & Paul Conference

20203 St. Vincent de Paul Society, Tucson Diocesan Council

22185 St. Vincent de Paul-St. Patrick Bisbee Conference

20934 Step Up Bisbee/NACO

20860 Step Up to Justice

20153 STEP: Student Expedition Program Inc.

22189 System Coalition

20373 Teen Challenge of Arizona, Inc.

20122 Teen Outreach Pregnancy Services

20314 Temple Emanu-El Mitzvah Corporation

20740 Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids

20696 Therapeutic Riding of Tucson

20807 Thrive Co-Pay Assistance Program

21007 Tierra Antigua Hope Foundation, LLC

20469 TMM Family Services, Inc.

22054 Tombstone Senior Volunteers, Inc.

20617 Tu Nidito Children and Family Services

20207 Tucson Alliance for Autism

20682 Tucson Breakfast Lions Foundation, Inc.

20840 Tucson Homeless Connect

20409 Tucson Hospitality Inn

20359 Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network

22014 Tucson JCC Tax Credit Fund, LLC

20403 Tucson Nursery School & Child Care Centers, Inc.

20144 Tucson Residence Foundation

20371 Tucson Urban League, Inc.

20123 Tucson's Covenant with Elderly, Inc.

20474 United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona, Inc.

20496 Verhelst Recovery House

22235 VFW Post 549 of Tucson Charities

20471 Wellness Connections

20814 Wheels for Kids

20545 Wings for Women

20254 Women's Transition Project, Inc.

20788 YMCA Tax Credit Fund, LLC

20365 Youth On Their Own

20570 YWCA of Southern Arizona

