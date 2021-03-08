Your taxes can help charities that serve kids, the working poor

Here’s what you need to know about claiming an Arizona tax credit for donations to charitable organizations.

A credit of up to $800 for married filing jointly and up to $400 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to a qualifying charitable organization (QCO).

These organizations include those that provide services to Arizona residents who receive temporary assistance for needy families (TANF) benefits, are low income residents, or have a chronic illness or physical disability.

The credit for contributions to QCOs is claimed on Arizona Form 321.

A credit of up to $1,000 for those filing as married filing joint and up to $500 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to a qualifying foster care organization (QFCO). A contribution to a QFCO does not qualify for, and cannot be included in, a contribution to a QCO claimed as a credit.

The credit for contributions to QFCOs is claimed on Arizona Form 352.

As of 2018, the Arizona Department of Revenue added a new reporting requirement for these credits.

A unique five-digit code has been assigned to each QCO and QFCO. This code must be included on your tax return for the credit to be accepted.