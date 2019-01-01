Here’s what you need to know about claiming a tax credit for donations to charitable organizations.
Charitable organizations that qualify for this credit are those that help the working poor, or those that help children who are chronically ill or disabled.
The maximum credit for a qualifying charitable organization donation is $800 for married couples filing jointly and $400 for all other filers.
You do not have to itemize deductions to claim a credit for contributions to charities that provide assistance to the working poor.
Many well-known organizations assist the working poor and qualify for this deduction. To claim the charitable organization credits, use Form 321.
Contributions made between Jan. 1, 2018 and April 17, 2018, may be claimed as a credit on either your 2017 or 2018 tax return.
New this year is that Arizona has assigned a code number to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors will be required to enter this number on their tax returns to get the credit. You can find code numbers for qualifying charitable organizations below and at tucne.ws/12ko and for qualifying foster care charitable organizations and at tucne.ws/12kq