Here’s what you need to know about claiming a tax credit for donations to charitable organizations.
A credit of up to $800 for married filing jointly and up to $400 for all other filers is available for cash contributions to a qualifying charitable organization.
These organizations include those that provide services to families and individuals who have a chronic illness or physical disability.
As of 2018, the Arizona Department of Revenue added a new reporting requirement for this credit.
A unique five-digit code has been assigned to each qualifying charitable organization. This code must be included on your tax return for the credit to be accepted.
You can find code numbers for qualifying charitable organizations at tucne.ws/1dhs and for qualifying foster care charitable organizations at tucne.ws/1dht
Your donation receipt should include this number. For example, the Arizona Daily Star’s Sportsmen’s Fund Send A Kid to Camp code is 20450.
Taxpayers do not have to itemize deductions to claim a credit for contributions to charities that provide assistance to the working poor.
Many well-known organizations assist the working poor and qualify for this deduction.