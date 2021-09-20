Go Red for Women targets women's heart health

It’s a red-letter breakfast for Tucsonans interested in promoting heart health: 2021 Southern Arizona Go Red for Women seeks to raise awareness about the 48% of women nationwide age 20 and older who are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.
The annual event — which will include a small health and wellness expo and a keynote by Wanda Moore, chair of the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center Women Heart Health Education Committee Minority Outreach Program — begins 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive. Visit SoAZGoRed.heart.org for tickets and more information.
Go Red for Women Southern Arizona also seeks to broaden the reach of American Heart Association education programs and launch a new emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) among young women, according to Allison Duffy, chair of the event.
“It is critically important that we educate the public about women’s heart health. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer for women in America. In addition to promoting that message, the Go Red for Women movement is expanding to offer education and mentorship to high school girls. Doctors and scientists are the heroes of our day, and if we encourage more females to get involved in necessary research in heart disease and other fields related to science, engineering and technology, it will benefit our society in the years to come,” said Duffy.
The longtime supporter of the American Heart Association walks the STEM talk as president/owner of Silverado Technologies, which provides professional information technology services such as network management and strategic consulting to businesses nationwide.
She is one of many women who have worked to bring the morning fundraiser, which seeks to raise $350,000, to fruition.
Duffy said organizers are looking forward to a safe and inspiring morning and encourage the public to remain aware of heart health as the nation moves through the pandemic.
“Don’t let COVID scare you from going for regular checkups. The worst thing you can do is to go unchecked and not know the current status of your personal health. Doctors are open and ready to see you in a safe way, so make sure to have regular checkups,” Duffy said.
