Go Red for Women targets women's heart health

It’s a red-letter breakfast for Tucsonans interested in promoting heart health: 2021 Southern Arizona Go Red for Women seeks to raise awareness about the 48% of women nationwide age 20 and older who are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

The annual event — which will include a small health and wellness expo and a keynote by Wanda Moore, chair of the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center Women Heart Health Education Committee Minority Outreach Program — begins 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive. Visit SoAZGoRed.heart.org for tickets and more information.

Go Red for Women Southern Arizona also seeks to broaden the reach of American Heart Association education programs and launch a new emphasis on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) among young women, according to Allison Duffy, chair of the event.