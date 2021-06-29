Golder Ranch fire captain killed in Tucson motorcycle crash

A Golder Ranch Fire District captain died hours after being involved in a motorcycle crash Monday morning, the department announced.

Lucas Giampa, a 21-year veteran of the fire service, was involved in the incident near Benson Highway and East Irvington Road, the fire district said.

Tucson Police officers responded to calls of a motorcycle down and located Giampa near the scene.

He was taken to the hospital by a personally owned vehicle and not by ambulance, police said.

As of Tuesday, the department does not believe another vehicle was involved in the crash.

Giampa held the rank of captain since 2016, the department said.

Giampa began his career with the Rural-Metro Fire Department, eventually being promoted to the rank of engineer in 2006. He would work for the Mountain vista Fire District from 2014 to 2017 before joining Golder Ranch.

“Captain Giampa was a man of conviction. He was principled and had a strong internal compass. He loved his job and we were blessed to work with him,” Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said in a news release.