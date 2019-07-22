Some smoke alarms that the Golder Ranch Fire District installed in homes have been recalled by the manufacturer.
Universal Security Instruments has recalled some of its smoke alarms because they may fail to sound an alarm, the fire district said.
The fire district is on the northwest side of Tucson.
The district previously placed some of these types of alarms in homes through a grant program, but not all of them are affected by the recall. The fire district will be contacting homeowners to determine if the smoke alarms installed by fire personnel are part of the recall.
Affected alarms have “Universal’ and “Smoke & Fire Alarm” printed on the front of the device. Alarms with model number MI3050S and MI3050SB and date codes between 2015JAN10 through 2016JUL11 are affected. Both the date codes and model numbers need to match. The date and model numbers are on the back of the units.
To determine if an alarm is faulty, press the test button on the front of the device. If it does not sound, the unit needs to be replaced, the district said.
For more information, Golder Ranch Fire District residents are asked to call 818-1017.