Golder Ranch firefighters, Oro Valley Hospital holding food drive to benefit IMPACT food bank

The Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital are hosting a food drive to benefit IMPACT of Southern Arizona.
The drive will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, April 28, at the hospital, 1551 E. Tangerine Road.
Nonperishable food items are being accepted.
The food collection will use a drive-thru format to minimize contact with the public and first responders.
The goal is to collect food for people in the community who rely on the IMPACT food bank.
IMPACT is currently feeding over 1,800 people and purchasing fresh food from wholesalers.
The agency serves Pima County and the southern portion of Pinal County.
