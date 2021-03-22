Golf passport raises funds for Golden Retriever Rescue

After a year of limited choices, Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue is creating unique options “fore” fundraising with the First Virtual Passport of Golden Golf.
“We haven’t had the ability to make our own choices during this whole pandemic, and with this tournament, people can decide where, when, and with whom they would like to play, using the discounts they choose to use,” said Joyce Sanford, president of the group that typically rescues 50 golden retrievers annually from shelters and private individuals throughout Southern Arizona.
The group devised the new format for their annual golf tournament upon realization that pandemic uncertainties could once again impact play. Sanford said the tournament was held last year with social distancing and “as much hand sanitizer as we could buy” on the weekend prior to large-scale community shut-downs.
“People have been playing golf throughout the pandemic, but we new it would still not be normal with social distancing and different rules at different courses, so we decided to try something different. We also wanted to do something that would give back to the businesses and the people who have been so kind to us over the years with raffle prizes and other items,” said Sanford.
Enter the Passport of Golden Golf, a charity golf tournament comprised of play in mini-tournaments at four area golf courses: El Conquistador Oro Valley Community Center Golf; JW Marriott Starr Pass; SaddleBrooke MountainView Golf Club; and Tubac Golf Resort.
For $40 per person — register online at www.sagrr.org by April 11 — participants in the two-person scramble format play each course for a discounted price at their convenience; scores are tallied and verified and participants become eligible for four first-place prizes for men, women and mixed teams. Play must be completed between April 16 and May 16. A virtual awards ceremony will cap the event. Overall, Sanford emphasized the endeavor benefits the rescue, which accepted 23 dogs last year.
“Our numbers were lower, but the dogs had lots of medical expenses, which is why people gave them up. We spent $48,000 in vet bills last year,” said Sanford.
The nonprofit has already accepted 18 dogs in 2021, including 12 puppies in need of homes. Sanford said that many animal rescues are expecting a spike in numbers similar to that experienced during the economic downturn of 2008-2009, and she is hopeful that the Passport of Golden Golf will raise at least $10,000 to offset anticipated increases.
For information, or to make an online donation, visit www.sagrr.org or call 792-4653.
