Golf passport raises funds for Golden Retriever Rescue

After a year of limited choices, Southern Arizona Golden Retriever Rescue is creating unique options “fore” fundraising with the First Virtual Passport of Golden Golf.

“We haven’t had the ability to make our own choices during this whole pandemic, and with this tournament, people can decide where, when, and with whom they would like to play, using the discounts they choose to use,” said Joyce Sanford, president of the group that typically rescues 50 golden retrievers annually from shelters and private individuals throughout Southern Arizona.

The group devised the new format for their annual golf tournament upon realization that pandemic uncertainties could once again impact play. Sanford said the tournament was held last year with social distancing and “as much hand sanitizer as we could buy” on the weekend prior to large-scale community shut-downs.

“People have been playing golf throughout the pandemic, but we new it would still not be normal with social distancing and different rules at different courses, so we decided to try something different. We also wanted to do something that would give back to the businesses and the people who have been so kind to us over the years with raffle prizes and other items,” said Sanford.