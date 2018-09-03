Golf for local charities

What: Southern Arizona Children’s Advocacy Center 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

When: Sunday, Sept. 16; 6:30 a.m. registration; 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Where: The Gallery Golf Club, 14000 N. Dove Mountain Blvd.

Cost: $125 per player; $400 per foursome.

The entry fee includes tournament play and a golf cart; a buffet lunch and drink tickets; a goody bag; various prizes including a Hole In One Contest for a 2018 Toyota Camry courtesy of Desert Toyota; and a raffle. For more information, to register for the tournament or to make a donation to the center, visit www.sacacenter.org or call 724-6600.

13th Annual Father Bach-Brother Angel De Santa Cruz Knights of Columbus #14139 Benefit Golf Tournament

When: Saturday, Sept. 29; 6:30 a.m. registration; 7:30 a.m. shotgun start

Where: El Rio Golf Course, 1400 W. Speedway.

Cost: $75 per person

The entry fee includes tournament play with a golf cart; lunch following the tournament; prizes for first, second and third place; and a raffle. All proceeds benefit refurbishments and repairs of the Santa Cruz Catholic Church in preparation for its 100th anniversary in February 2019. For more information, to make a donation or to register for the tournament, call Bob Valencia at 403-1541.

If you don’t play golf but want to support the cause, consider attending the Santa Cruz Parish Dinner Dance at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Santa Cruz Church Parish Hall, 1220 S. Sixth Ave. The event features Mexican cuisine and music including a mariachi band and a DJ with dancing. Tickets are $10 per person for adults; $4 per person for children ages 6 to 12; and free for children under 6. For information call the parish office at 623-3833.