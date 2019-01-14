The Assistance League of Tucson has received an automated external defibrillator for its office from the Steven M. Gootter Foundation.
AEDs make it possible for more people to respond to medical emergencies where defibrillation is required. The portable AED will be located at the league’s office at 1307 N. Alvernon Way, the league said in a news release.
Defibrillation provides an electrical shock to allow restoration of a normal heart rhythm for someone whose heart is beating rapidly and irregularly.
Since 2009, the foundation has donated and distributed hundreds of AEDs to schools, police and sheriff’s departments, places of worship, and recreational and public places throughout Southern Arizona.
For more information on the work of the Steven M. Gootter Foundation, visit stevenmgootterfoundation.org/
The foundation is dedicated to defeating sudden cardiac death by supporting increased awareness, education and scientific research and the distribution of AEDs.