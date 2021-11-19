GOP lawmaker wants to knock 'dreamers'' tuition measure off Arizona ballot

Ugenti-Rita is undeterred, saying there needs to be a new debate. "I am doing my job by taking seriously policy that I don't believe is in the best interest of the state of Arizona," she said. Bringing the matter back for another vote will provide "an opportunity to reassess our choice," she said.

She said none of this would be necessary had Fann exercised her powers as Senate president and kept the measure from reaching the chamber's floor for a vote.

Fann, who personally voted against sending the measure to the ballot, said it wasn't that simple.

She said Boyer told her the only way he would support the $12.8 billion GOP plan for the state budget was if she put the tuition plan up for a vote. And with there being only 16 Republicans in the chamber, Fann needed Boyer to be on board with the budget.

Fann said she thought that would be the end of it, with House Speaker Russell Bowers, R-Mesa, denying it a vote in that chamber. But Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, used a procedural maneuver to force a vote in the House.

Boyer told Capitol Media Services on Friday that he's not sorry for forcing the issue to provide an opportunity for these youths who are Arizona residents to attend college without having to pay a premium. "Their stories are compelling," he said.

More to the point, Boyer said, they weren't adults making a knowing decision to cross the border illegally. "They were brought here through no fault of their own," he said. "Just give them an opportunity to make a life for themselves."