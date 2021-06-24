GOP lawmakers send plan to governor to sharply cut taxes on Arizona's rich

PHOENIX — House Republicans pushed through the plan to sharply cut taxes on the rich, which sends it to GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, who championed it.

The legislation, already approved by the Senate, creates a flat 2.5% personal income tax rate.

A separate 4.5% cap on all income taxes protects the most wealthy — those earning more than $500,000 a year — from the effects of a voter-approved 3.5% surcharge to fund public education, by effectively limiting their other income taxes to 1%.

The House's approval Thursday, on a party-line vote, came only after the majority party changed the rules to limit debate and objections by Democrats.

The chamber's 31 Republicans — all present for the first time in days — lined up the votes to limit discussion to no more than 30 minutes, even if all amendments to any bill had not even been explained.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, acknowledged that the change effectively was payback for Democrats refusing to show up for debate on Tuesday when the Republicans had finally corralled the votes among their own caucus to enact $1.3 billion — and possibly $1.8 billion — in permanent tax cuts and the $12.8 billion state spending plan. The House was left without a quorum that day as four Republicans were away from the Capitol.