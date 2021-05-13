GOP makes new run at Arizona sex-ed restrictions

Less clear is whether that prior parental consent will affect after-school clubs like Gay-Straight Alliance clubs that are on some high school campuses.

"I was in the closet less than 20 years ago while I was in high school," Navarrete said, asking if that would require a permission slip from a parent.

"Those after-school activities would be included in the bill," Barto responded. That bothered Navarrete.

"When you are trying to find some kind of outlet to try to identify who you are or comfort around learning about why you feel this way, I find it very challenging to vote on something like this amendment," he said.

Barto said she doesn't see it that way.

"Frankly, public schools shouldn't be undermining the constitutional rights of parents," she said. "If that's happening now and they're not getting parental consent for after-school activities of any type, that's inappropriate."

But a Senate staffer pointed out that the language in what Barto has proposed is less than clear about after-school clubs. And Barto said she is "willing to consider" an amendment to clarify that that's not what this bill is about.

The measure, which now goes to the full Senate, also requires that any new or revised course on sex education be made publicly available for at least 60 days, with at least two public hearings before adoption. It also says that any school that offers sex education must make the curricula available for parental review, both online and in person, at least two weeks before any instruction is offered.