While we were tackling the heat of triple-digit temperatures and wandering Saguaro National Park looking for saguaro blooms last May, ultra-famous food star Gordon Ramsay was roaming the grounds of Tanque Verde Ranch.

The fifth episode of the chef’s new TV show “Food Stars,” which aired on June 21, was filmed in none other than Tucson. In the show, culinary entrepreneurs tackle episodes of challenges to showcase their business skills, hoping for an investment of $250,000 from Ramsay himself. The contestants’ businesses include an organic pizza sauce, Vietnamese coffee and beef jerky-like chips.

“I’ve asked the cast to join me here in the Arizona wilderness where I’ll see if they can tap into a market that is literally hotter than the desert sun — adventure tourism,” Ramsay says.

In the episode dubbed “Campfire Feast,” competitors must team up to plan an outdoor dining experience, paired with an activity (including axe-throwing taught by local spot St. Hubert's Hatchet House) to take place at what Ramsay calls the “beautiful Tanque Verde Ranch here in Tucson, Arizona.”

He says the challenge is a test of time management and hospitality skills, seeing if contestants will be able to create an “immersive experience” for the right clientele.

The episode was filmed in May 2022, according to Film Tucson, who assisted the film crew. As you can imagine, you’ll see lots of shots of saguaros and even hear several times from contestants just how hot it is outside (one person comments on the dry heat specifically). Ramsay also reminds everyone not to leave the trails or damage any part of the desert during their challenges.

“Oh, one more thing — watch out for rattlesnakes,” Ramsay says, before wishing them good luck.

But before the contestants are out of earshot, he yells: “SNAKE!” followed by a cheeky “joking!”

“Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” airs on Fox on Wednesdays. Check your local listings for the time. Episodes are also available to stream on Hulu and Fox's website.