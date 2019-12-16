Gospel Rescue Mission hosting community Christmas dinner on Wednesday

The Gospel Rescue Mission’s community Christmas dinner will be held in a new location this year.

The Gospel Rescue Mission will host its annual Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The dinner will be at a new location, the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The mission served its Thanksgiving dinner at the center for the first time and served more than 1,800 meals.

Guests will enjoy turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, fruit salad, cranberry sauce, rolls, pies and drinks.

The mission is still collecting donations of frozen turkeys; and cans of vegetables, fruit, and cranberry sauce.

Donations are being accepted at the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, or at the Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.

The dinner is free and open to the community.

