You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gospel Rescue Mission offers food, necessities in daily drive-through event

Gospel Rescue Mission offers food, necessities in daily drive-through event

Center of Opportunity

David Harper at the Center of Opportunity at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road. Heavily trafficked surfaces are being cleaned every two hours at the shelter.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Gospel Rescue Mission will provide food bags and other necessities to those in need starting Thursday.

The ministry continues to support homeless people every day, but is also launching a "Blessings... to Go" daily event every day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the ministry said in a news release.

The event will be drive-through and the ministry will provide food bags and other items for those in need every weekday through Good Friday, April 10. 

The Gospel Rescue Mission is located at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center for Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd., on the corner of South Palo Verde Road and East Michigan Street. People should enter through Michigan Street. 

The ministry is also accepting donations for non-perishable food, hygene products, diapers and cleaning supplies. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News