Gospel Rescue Mission providing food, household goods via drive-through service

It’s a sign of the times for a society practicing social distancing: The Gospel Rescue Mission has created a free drive-through to help supplement basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Part of what we do at Gospel Rescue Mission is to provide life-transforming services to assist people with finding housing, jobs and recovery. We want to focus on people who are on the brink of homelessness to keep them from becoming homeless in the first place ,” said Victor Hightower, the development director at Gospel Rescue Mission.

Hightower said that “Blessings To Go” was designed to provide food boxes and other household items for those who might be forced to choose between food and other essential needs at this time.

“We know that many people have lost their jobs or had their hours cut at work and we don’t want them to have to decide between buying something like medicine or a birthday present for their kid and buying food,” he said.

Hightower emphasized that the drive-through, which started last week and distributed 100 emergency food boxes from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and 150 food bags from Gospel Rescue Mission, is low-touch.

“People can do drop-offs of donations or pick-ups in the same line. We are all being very careful. Along with food, we are also offering hope and prayer for everyone who is fearful and anxious during this crisis,” he said.

How to help

Give or Receive “Blessings to Go” with the help of Gospel Rescue Mission

Where: H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road at the corner of Palo Verde and Michigan Street; Guests should access the drive-thru service from Michigan Street

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday ongoing through Friday, April 10

The Gospel Rescue Mission welcomes in-kind donations for the “Blessings to Go” program. It is in need of donations of non-perishable food staples such as canned goods (meat, vegetables and fruit), peanut butter, juice, pasta, rice and beans as well as cases of bottled water and household essentials such as paper towels, toilet paper, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and diapers. Donations can be dropped off in the drive-thru line or at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center.

You can also support the cause from home with an online donation at www.grmtucson.com or by sending a check to:

Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, Tucson, AZ 85714

