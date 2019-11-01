Tucson’s Gospel Rescue Mission served close to 2,500 meals for last year’s holiday. Above, Mike Sitzman debones a turkey.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily StaR 2018

For the 31st year, Tucson’s Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Thanksgiving banquet.

This year, however, the banquet will be held at a new location.

The banquet, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, will take place at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, which opened earlier this year.

The center is in a former hotel at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, near Irvington Road. The center offers beds, meals, workforce development and medical services for people experiencing homelessness.

The Gospel Rescue Mission’s banquet includes free turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables and more Thanksgiving favorites.

The mission served close to 2,500 meals for last year’s holiday.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“We are hoping to continue that support this year,” the mission said in a press release, adding that they are currently accepting donations of frozen turkeys and cans of vegetables, fruit and cranberry sauce.

Donations can be dropped off at the Center of Opportunity or at the Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.