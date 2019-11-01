For the 31st year, Tucson’s Gospel Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Thanksgiving banquet.
This year, however, the banquet will be held at a new location.
The banquet, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, will take place at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, which opened earlier this year.
The center is in a former hotel at 4550 S. Palo Verde Road, near Irvington Road. The center offers beds, meals, workforce development and medical services for people experiencing homelessness.
The Gospel Rescue Mission’s banquet includes free turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables and more Thanksgiving favorites.
The mission served close to 2,500 meals for last year’s holiday.
“We are hoping to continue that support this year,” the mission said in a press release, adding that they are currently accepting donations of frozen turkeys and cans of vegetables, fruit and cranberry sauce.
Donations can be dropped off at the Center of Opportunity or at the Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.