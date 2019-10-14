This year’s event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center.

The Gospel Rescue Mission is seeking donations of food for its 31st annual Thanksgiving banquet.

This year’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the newly opened H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The mission is seeking donations of frozen turkeys, cans of vegetables, fruit and cranberry sauce.

Donations can be made at the center or at the Women’s Recovery Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.

The mission served nearly 2,500 meals last Thanksgiving.

