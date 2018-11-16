The Gospel Rescue Mission is still seeking donations of food for its two holiday community dinners.
The mission will hold its 30th annual Thanksgiving Street Banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be on the street outside the men's center, 312 W. 28th St.
On Friday, Dec. 21, the mission will host its 30th annual Christmas Street Banquet.
Guests will enjoy a free holiday dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit salad, cranberry sauce, rolls, pies and drinks.
There will be live entertainment at both events and local social service agencies will be on hand to offer services, including free flu shots.
The mission is preparing a total of 6,000 meals for both events.
To meet those needs the mission is still seeking donations of turkeys, ready-to-eat pies, canned vegetables, fruit cocktail, cranberry sauce and coffee.
Donations may be dropped off at the men's center, 312 W. 28th St., or the Women's and Children's Center, 707 W. Miracle Mile.