Gospel Rescue Mission to pass out brunch meals on Good Friday

The Gospel Rescue Mission is going forward with plans for “Easter Blessings to Go,” a drive-thru distribution of ready-to-eat brunch meals.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 2, at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.

The COVID-safe food outreach on Good Friday will gift 2,500 meals in lieu of a sit-down Easter brunch; participants will also receive a resource box containing nonperishable food and hygiene products. The event is open to the public, and those who are hungry, homeless or hurting are encouraged to attend.

The effort builds on the “Blessings to Go” effort started last spring after the onset of the pandemic, according to Victor Hightower, development director at Gospel Rescue Mission.

“We are still seeing great need, and we want to help people in the community who are living on the brink. If they are living paycheck-to-paycheck, we can help provide resources so they don’t have to choose between paying their bills and putting food on the table,” Hightower said.

Hightower hopes those who have blessings to share will consider in-kind donations of ham (spiral-cut preferred) and nonperishable food staples or hygiene products for the resource boxes.