Gospel Rescue Missions needs a lot of turkeys and pies

It’s a Thanksgiving feast on the fly.

The Gospel Rescue Mission needs to land at least 200 turkeys and 200 pies to provide free turkey dinners for the hungry and homeless during its second annual drive-through “Blessings to Go” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd.

“Last year we distributed 2,200 meals and provided each family with a Resource Box of nonperishable foods and hygiene products and we will do the same this year. Everyone is welcome at this COVID-safe event,” said Hightower, marketing manager for Gospel Rescue Mission.

Donations of turkeys and store-bought, ready-to-eat pies of any flavor can be dropped at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center. Volunteers are also needed to assist with the event; register online — or make a donation to the cause — at GRMTucson.com/holiday.

