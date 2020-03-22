Gov. Dough Ducey launches hotline for COVID-19 information

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a new statewide COVID-19 hotline Sunday.

The line, which can be reached by anyone in Arizona by dialing 211, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The hotline, administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network, will provide information in English and Spanish about how to prepare for and prevent COVID-19 spread, testing information, what populations are at higher risk for COVID-19, what to do if someone gets sick and COVID-19 and animals. It will also provide a list of websites with up-to-date information about the virus in Arizona.

The hotline will be funded through $2 million provided by the Arizona Department of Economic Security, according to the announcement on the governor's website. The hotline is administered by 2-1-1 Arizona and the Crisis Response Network and will offer an entry point to field questions and concerns from Arizona residents about COVID-19, the announcement said

