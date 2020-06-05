Gov. Ducey: AZ curfew helped reduce protest-related violence, looting

By Howard Fischer
Capitol Media Services
PHOENIX — Arizona's statewide curfew has had the desired effect of reducing protest-related violence, Gov. Doug Ducey said this week.
The governor ordered people to be off the streets and out of publicly accessible areas in the wake of looting and disturbances Saturday night at Scottsdale Fashion Square and nearby businesses.
"That's not going to happen again," he said.
"That's why the statewide curfew was issued," Ducey continued. "That's why the National Guard was brought in so we could avoid the looting and rioting that you saw in Scottsdale."
The comments came in a Thursday news conference as the governor, sought to say that he understands the feelings of the black community following the killing this past weekend of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
"The suffering and death of George Floyd is tragic and abhorrent,'' he said while seating in front of a photo his staff had arranged as a backdrop. It pictured a mural memoralizing Floyd.
"It's an American tragedy," the governor continued. "It should be condemned by leaders at every level."
But the governor also said that while he respects the First Amendment rights of individuals to engage in "peaceful dialog," he will not tolerate "violence and destruction."
"Arizona will not confuse peaceful protesters and demonstrators with looters and rioters," he said. "We will protect peace and order to honor George Floyd's memory."
It wasn't just Floyd's death that led to protests here in Arizona.
There also were concerns about the May 25 shooting of Dion Johnson by a Department of Public Safety officer along Loop 101 in Scottsdale. Questions have been raised about how Johnson, who the DPS officer found asleep while parked in a car on the exit ramp of the freeway, ended up dead.
Ducey made no specific mention of Johnson.
The incident was addressed briefly by DPS Director Heston Silbert, explaining why he has yet to release the name of the officer involved.
He said that is because the investigation into whether it is a criminal matter is being handled by Phoenix police. And while Silbert acknowledged that his own agency is conducting an administrative review, he said it is "policy" not to provide that information in the interim.
That left the question of what happens now.
"In Arizona, we will listen to those that want to have a civil discourse to ensure that it never happens again in the United States of America, and we make the proper reforms and improvements at both the state, national and federal level," Ducey said.
But Ducey would not commit to support some proposals by Democrat lawmakers to include reforms on police operations in any special session he calls this summer to deal with other issues.
That list includes body cameras for all police officers, outside investigations when police use deadly physical force, training police on de-escalating situations, and limits on the qualified immunity that police have against lawsuits by those they injure and the families of those they kill.
Instead, Ducey promised to speak with legislative leaders of both parties.
The governor did point out that he had asked for funding in January to equip all DPS officers with body cameras.
But the legislature adjourned before taking that up. And neither the motorcycle officer who shot Johnson nor a colleague who showed up later was equipped.
The governor also said he is prepared to look at whether there needs to be more diversity on the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board which certifies who can carry a badge and gun.
And while Ducey was noncommittal on the idea of outside oversight, Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent the governor a letter suggesting that would be appropriate and even offering to have his office assume that responsibility.
Ducey's news conference came after a meeting he had Sunday with some community and religious leaders. But that left at least some of them unimpressed.
"He suffers from white privilege," said the Rev. Warren H. Stewart Sr., pastor of the First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix. Stewart, who helped arrange the meeting of colleagues with the governor, spoke with ABC-15.
Ducey did not dispute Stewart's analysis.
"I'm learning along the way," Ducey said. "I'm continuing to learn. I'm committed to that."
But Stewart said that's not the only issue.
"I don't know if the governor understands systematic racism," the pastor said.
And the Rev. Jennifer Reddall, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona said she came away believing that the governor knows that racism exists and that is it a sin.
"But he is not ready to say that racism is systematic or institutionalized," she said.
On Thursday, Ducey said he is listening.
"What I'm hearing is that people are sickened by what happened and I share that emotion and feeling as well," he said.
"They're asking for change and they're asking for reform," the governor continued. "And they've had enough of this."
Rally Against Police Brutality and march to TPD
