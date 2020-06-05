Gov. Ducey defends ending stay-at-home order as Arizona COVID-19 deaths near 1,000

PHOENIX – Even as Arizona approaches 1,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday insisted he had not made a mistake in ending his stay-at-home order last month allowing more businesses to reopen.

The governor acknowledged the number of cases of people contracting the virus has increased in the weeks following his decisions. But he said that was to be expected as more people get tested.

But even Cara Christ, the state health director, conceded she could not say how much of the increase is due to testing and how much is due to “community spread,” essentially people infecting one another as they interact more.

And even Ducey conceded the point.

“The virus is not going away,” he said.

But even if the jump in diagnosed cases — there were a total of 22,753 as of Thursday — can be attributed to more people getting tested, that still leaves the fact that as of Thursday morning 996 people had died from the disease, up 15 from the day before.

“We mourn every death in the state of Arizona,” the governor responded.

The bottom line, Ducey said, is that all the measures he had previously taken were designed to avoid a crisis of the state running out of hospital beds.

“And we are prepared in Arizona,” he said. “We are not in a crisis situation.”

Anyway, the governor said, is that if the regular hospitals ran out of space “we have available field hospital capacity.”

In defending his decisions, the governor produced a chart showing a decline in the percentage of tests that showed that people actually had the coronavirus.