Gov. Ducey defends flat income tax rate, not concerned about attempt to block it

"Today, Arizona has the lowest flat tax in the nation at 2.5%," he said. He said the state can afford the tax cuts, estimated at $2 billion, saying Arizona has a $4 billion surplus while it has made "record investments in K-12 education, infrastructure, strengthening the social safety net.''

"And, even with all that, there were dollars left over," Ducey said. "So we wanted to return those to the citizens of Arizona who created the dollars in the first place."

And what of those who are trying to get voters to review — and veto — both the size of the tax cut and who benefits?

"Of course, in this political environment you're not going to please everyone,'' the governor said. "We're going to let the process play out while at the same time making sure that we're doing everything we can to effect keeping Arizona the most attractive and competitive state in the nation.''

Ducey then repeated his argument about the average tax cut being $300. And he rejected questions about whether that figure is misleading given that most Arizonans will see nowhere close to that.

The reason the "average'' is where it is relates to two separate changes in the tax code.