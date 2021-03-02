Gov. Ducey is first in Arizona's newly eligible 55-64 age group to get vaccine

PHOENIX — Getting a leg up on everyone else in his age group, Gov. Doug Ducey got his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.

But his press aide insists he wasn’t jumping the line.

In an unannounced event, Ducey got Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director, to administer the shot to him Tuesday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. That is one of the state-run sites for inoculations.

Only later did the Governor’s Office put out a news release, video and photos of the event. Those included an explanation that, at age 56, Ducey was now eligible.

That followed Christ’s announcement Monday that the process is now open to anyone age 55 and older at the two state-run sites in Maricopa County, though not yet everywhere in the state, including not yet in Pima County.

What the governor’s release did not say is that when Christ announced the change on Monday, she said that no one in the 54-65 age group could sign up before noon Tuesday to even get an appointment. Ducey’s news release came more than an hour before noon.