Gov. Ducey lifts mask mandates, reopens bars across Arizona

“I think what we are going to do is base it on the level of comfort for our guests and our own crew members,” said Flores, who has worked with city and county officials throughout the pandemic on behalf of Tucson restaurants. “It’s unlikely that we will go to 100% capacity and overwhelm our dining rooms.”

Flores, who has installed filtration systems in his restaurants and expanded outdoor patio dining, said he is taking his cues from county and city health officials.

“But we appreciate the governor looking out for businesses and hope we can move forward,” he said.

Statewide drop in COVID-19 cases

In issuing the new order, Ducey acknowledged that there have been nearly 940,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 16,874 deaths. But he also cited the fact that the number of new cases has been declining for 10 weeks and hospitalizations are at their lowest level since the end of September.

At the same time, he said, more than 1.9 million Arizonans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, with almost 1.2 million who are now fully inoculated. And he said the Centers for Disease Control ranks Arizona as among the best states in getting the vaccine to those who are most vulnerable.