Gov. Ducey said curfew has been effective in reducing protest-related violence, looting

PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday there's racism in Arizona but declined to say whether it's particularly prevalent in police agencies.
Ducey, in his first appearance since implementing a statewide 8 p.m. curfew Sunday that runs through Monday morning, defended the move in the wake of looting and disturbances at Scottsdale Fashion Square and nearby businesses. He said it has had the desired result.
"That's not going to happen again,'' he said.
"That's why the statewide curfew was issued,'' Ducey continued. "That's why the National Guard was brought in so we could avoid the looting and rioting that you saw in Scottsdale.''
The governor did not dispute the assessment of several community leaders with whom he met this past weekend that he "suffers from white privilege'' and does not understand systemic racism.
"I'm learning along the way,'' Ducey said. "I'm continuing to learn. I'm committed to that.''
Ducey repeated a statement he made this past weekend calling the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer "tragic and abhorrent.'' And while the governor said he respects the First Amendment rights of individuals to engage in "peaceful dialog,'' Ducey said he will not tolerate "violence and destruction.''
"Arizona will not confuse peaceful protesters and demonstrators with looters and rioters,'' he said. "We will protect peace and order to honor George Floyd's memory.''
Ducey did not specifically mention the May 25 shooting of Dion Johnson by a Department of Public Safety officer along Loop 101 in Scottsdale. But that, too, has been on the minds of protesters amid questions of how Johnson, who had been found asleep while parked in the exit ramp of the freeway, ended up dead.
In fact, DPS Chief Heston Silbert has yet to release the name of the officer involved.
He said that is because the investigation into whether it is a criminal matter is being handled by Phoenix police. And while Silbert acknowledged that his own agency is conducting an administrative review, he said it is "policy'' not to provide that information in the interim.
Ducey's staff prepared a photo of a mural about the death of Floyd, and another of a photo of protesters, to serve as a backdrop for the governor's comments.
"In Arizona, we will listen to those that want to have a civil discourse to ensure that it never happens again in the United States of America, and we make the proper reforms and improvements at both the state, national and federal level,'' he said.
But Ducey would not commit to support some proposals by Democrat lawmakers to include reforms on police operations in any special session he calls this summer to deal with other issues.
That list includes body cameras for all police officers, outside investigations when police use deadly physical force, training police on de-escalating situations, and limits on the qualified immunity that police have against lawsuits by those they injure and the families of those they kill.
Instead, Ducey promised to speak with legislative leaders of both parties.
The governor did point out that he had asked for funding in January to equip all DPS officers with body cameras.
But the legislature adjourned before taking that up. And neither the motorcycle officer who shot Johnson nor a colleague who showed up later was equipped.
The governor also said he is prepared to look at whether there needs to be more diversity on the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board which certifies who can carry a badge and gun.
And while Ducey was noncommittal on the idea of outside oversight, Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent the governor a letter suggesting that would be appropriate and even offering to have his office assume that responsibility.
The comments about Ducey's attitude came from several members of the clergy who met with the governor on Sunday and later spoke with ABC-15.
"I don't know if the governor understands systematic racism,'' said the Rev. Warren H. Stewart Sr., pastor of the First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix. He helped arrange the meeting of colleagues with the governor.
"He suffers from white privilege,'' Stewart said.
And the Rev. Jennifer Reddall, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona said she came away believing that the governor knows that racism exists and that is it a sin.
"But he is not ready to say that racism is systematic or institutionalized,'' she said.
On Thursday, Ducey said he is listening.
"What I'm hearing is that people are sickened by what happened and I share that emotion and feeling as well,'' he said.
"They're asking for change and they're asking for reform,'' the governor continued. "And they've had enough of this.''
