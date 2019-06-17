TEP suspends disconnections

Tucson Electric Power Co. and its sister utility, UNS Electric, have temporarily stopped disconnecting customers for non-payment, amid an investigation into the death of an APS customer who died after her service was disconnected.

The companies sent a letter to the Arizona Corporation Commission dated Friday, June 14, saying the utilities “are voluntarily suspending disconnection activities for nonpayment on a temporary basis.”

TEP and UNS, which serves Santa Cruz and Mohave counties, are still compiling figures on the frequency of disconnects to prepare for the Corporation Commission’s review of disconnect issues and policies, said Joe Barrios, TEP spokesman.

“We encourage customers to contact us if they’re having trouble paying their bills,” Barrios said, noting that the utilities can work directly with customers to offer bill payment extensions, payment plans for overdue balances and information on emergency bill payment assistance options for limited-income customers.

TEP has created a page with more information about payment extensions and bill payment assistance, at: www.tep.com/news/need-help-just-ask/