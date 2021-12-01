Gov. Ducey: Supreme Court must correct 'mistake' of Roe v. Wade

That has not happened in Arizona.

But Cathi Herrod, president of the anti-abortion Center for Arizona Policy, told Capitol Media Services the state’s pre-1973 laws were never repealed. And the way Herrod sees it, if Roe is no longer binding, prosecutors are free to start enforcing them again.

Even if that is the case, the issue would once again be before legislators and the governor. And they would have to debate whether to keep the law as it is, with its absolute ban on abortion from the moment a pregnancy occurs — and with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

“In terms of the law, the legislation, the court, that’s something for reflection on the specifics and the details,’’ the governor said Wednesday about where to draw the lines about what would or should be illegal. But Ducey said there is no question about his own beliefs.

“Life begins at conception,’’ the governor said. “If it didn’t begin at conception, when else would it begin?’’

Ducey has said in the past, however, he supports “limited exceptions’’ to an outright ban.

The governor said he was not monitoring Wednesday’s legal arguments in Washington.