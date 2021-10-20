Gov. Ducey: Tucson employee-vaccination rule illegal

Gov. Doug Ducey contends the Tucson City Council violated state law and his executive order when it mandated that employees be vaccinated or lose their jobs.

In a letter Wednesday, Anni Foster, the governor's legal counsel, does not dispute that a state law barring cities from imposing vaccine mandates did not take effect. A Maricopa County judge ruled the legislation containing the wording was illegally adopted by state lawmakers. That ruling is being reviewed next month by the Arizona Supreme Court. In the meantime, the provision remains unenforceable.

But Foster told City Attorney Mike Rankin that the judge did not void other sections of the same bill, meaning they took effect as scheduled on Sept. 29.

She said what the judge left intact — and is now state law — is a requirement that an employer "shall provide a reasonable accommodation'' when a worker seeks an exemption based on a claim of a "sincerely held religious belief.''

But Foster said the City Council's action Tuesday said only that an employee may "request'' a religious accommodation and that there will be an "interactive process to determine precise limitations.'' That's not enough, she said.