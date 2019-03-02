PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey will have to select from five nominees to fill the new vacancy created on the Arizona Supreme Court by the retirement of Justice John Pelander.
The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments voted Friday to select just those five from the 11 people they interviewed.
Nominated are:
- James Beene, a Republican, currently on the state Court of Appeals;
- Kent Cattani, also a Republican and also an appellate court judge;
- Maria Cruz, a Democrat serving on the appellate court;
- Pima County Superior Court Judge Richard Gordon, a Republican;
- Andrew Jacobs, a Democrat lawyer in private practice.
By law, Ducey has 60 days from getting the list to choose from one of the nominees. If he does not, the pick goes to Scott Bales, the chief justice of the court.
The appointment will mean Ducey will have chosen four members of the seven-member court.
Ducey selected Clint Bolick, a political independent who had been working for the libertarian Goldwater Institute as his first pick in 2016.
But he got two more shots at shaping the court later that year, after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to add two new justices. That paved the way for naming Republican John Lopez IV and Andrew Gould. Constitution allows judges to serve until age 70. But Pelander said there were personal reasons for him to step aside now, including he and his wife having to care for her 101-year-old mother.
While Ducey is a Republican, the law forbids the commission from sending a list that includes only one party. In fact, there are requirements for ratios, which meant when the commission selected three Republicans they also had to put two Democrats on the list.
One name was conspicuously absent from the list: Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. There was no mention by commission members of why he did not make the final list.