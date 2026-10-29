Allen said the project carries environmental risk, including spreading invasive species and increasing the risk for wildfires.

She called on utilities to make investments closer where the need is highest, closer to industrial, commercial, and residential areas in urban and suburban areas.

“We cannot ask our rural communities to bear the brunt of these developments,” she wrote.

Although the company plans to file an application with the county’s Planning and Development Services early next year, it may be several more months before it appears on any public agenda, Allen said.

Because the county has existing land use codes for a utility scale solar, the project would not have to go through a full Planning and Zoning Commission, and receive a hearing administrator process instead. Class II conditional use permits, which the RepSol project would most likely apply for, go through the hearing administrator, which still has opportunities for public feedback, but less eyes on any given proposal, Allen said.

“It’s just heard by one person as opposed to being heard by the full commission,” she said.

The hearing administrator then makes a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which they will vote on.

However, all the applicable county departments have to weigh in on their piece of the project before it gets on a hearing administrator’s meeting agendas, which are held once a month.