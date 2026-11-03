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Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza took an early lead Tuesday night against Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani, early numbers show.

Around midnight, Mendoza was leading with 55% to Ciscomani’s 43%. This was down slightly from an earlier lead of 58% of the vote over Ciscomani’s 40% in the first ballot drop. .

Initial results dropped in the middle of Ciscomani addressing a packed office building near Campbell and River Road, where he encouraged the crowd to stay positive and that the race was far from over.

“It’s gonna take a few days probably for this to get called. So tonight, after we’re done here, it’s all party from here on out. We’re gonna celebrate the amazing journey that we had.”

Tonight’s first ballot drop represents early ballots received through midday Tuesday, according to the Pima County Elections Department. Democrats are historically more likely to vote early, while Republicans tend to vote on Election Day, meaning Mendoza’s lead may shrink as more ballots are counted.

The race was one of the closest-watched districts in Arizona after national Democrats identified the seat nearly two years ago as one that could help flip the House of Representatives.

Over 100 people at the Mendoza watch party cheered the early results that were posted shortly after 8 p.m., but Mendoza had yet to be seen.

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