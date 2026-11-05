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Voters have overwhelmingly approved extending an existing sales tax benefiting Reid Park Zoo, guaranteeing funds for the next 20 years.

Pima County voters first approved the 0.1% sales tax for a 10-year period in 2017 to help the zoo cover regular maintenance, facility upgrades, and capital projects, said Nancy Kluge, the zoo’s president and CEO.

“It was set to expire in December of 2027, and it has enabled us to really do a lot more with operations for the zoo,” Kluge said. “We were able to hire our first full-time veterinarian, and we now have two full-time veterinarians and two vet techs.”

Proposition 422 reauthorizes and extends the sales tax from Jan. 1, 2028 to Dec. 31, 2047, and received around 72% support, unofficial election results show.

“It's really great to see that overwhelming support,” Kluge said. “It's something we see every day at the zoo. We know that Tucsonans love their zoo and they come out to visit, and we are just so grateful to the community for providing that support.”

Kluge said it means a lot to have the stability afforded by the sales tax, and that the funds will be used to ensure facility upgrades for visitors and animals at Reid Park Zoo.

“So general maintenance that we need to provide the best care for the animals, and also some great capital projects,” she said.

That includes the zoo’s nearly complete Pathway to Asia expansion which opens to the public on Nov. 13.