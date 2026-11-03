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Candidates Jennifer Eckstrom and Pilar Acosta Ruiz are leading the Tucson Unified School District race for two open seats on the governing board. They took 31.1% and 18.5% of the early vote, unofficial results released Tuesday night show.

Tre’Davon Rhodes trails third with 17.6% of the vote, tying with incumbent Val Romero. Skye Fernandez falls last with 15.2%.

Jennifer Eckstrom, a current board member, told the Star in September she is running for re-election to continue improvements in the district and serve as a voice of her community.

If re-elected, Eckstrom said her top priorities would be tackling the budget and making cuts where needed, improving attendance rates and re-adjusting the amount of screen time students have in the classroom.

Pilar Acosta Ruiz, a former TUSD parent, told the Star in September she’s frequently watched TUSD governing board meetings in the past and believes she can bring some change.

She said her top priorities if elected would be to address budget issues and form a long-term plan, increase classroom spending and address safety issues in schools.

“I’m feeling optimistic,” she told the Star a little after 10 p.m. Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to working with a board in unity to serve the students and the staff for a better TUSD community.”

If Acosta Ruiz maintains her lead and wins a seat on the board, she will come into the position dealing with the aftermath of school closures. As of Tuesday, the district proposed closing seven schools.