***

Leonard, who declined to give his last name, said he is 94 and an engineer who retired from Raytheon, where the last program he worked on was the cruise missile. He was also voting Tuesday at Murphy-Wilmot Library, and said he doesn't have a party affiliation because "I vote the candidates." One of the candidates he supports is Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, he said.

"I want to protect this country from communism — and the rise of socialism amongst many of the Democratic candidates," he explained. "They want to do away with the police, they want to do away with the armed forces."

Of President Donald Trump, he said, "I think he's doing a good job. He's protecting us against radicals. He's trying to do away with Iran's nuclear capability, because if they got the nuclear weapon, they'd use it."

***

Alfred B. Nuñez, 73, a maintenance manager for a social service agency, said he voted a blue ticket Tuesday at St. Margaret's Church on Tucson's west side, and he explained why.

"Gas prices are high, we're having issues with ICE, we're having issues with corruption in the government, we're having issues with our medical institutions not getting the funding they need, we're having issues with SNAP cuts. It's just very disappointing the state that our country is in."

"ICE — it seems as though we're in a police state. They don't seem to have any reins. They hurt people … And we see U.S. citizens being jailed because of the color of their skin, really. And the Supreme Court allows it."