Election Day 2026 is upon us and while we are that much closer to the end of the onslaught of political mailers, text messages and advertisments, there is business to attend to first.
The Arizona Daily Star is tuned in, ready to bring you the information you need to cast your votes and drop off mail-in ballots before polls close, and to share live election results as they roll in this evening.
There are a number of high profile races and propositions impacting Arizona and Tucson that will be closely watched, including:
– Arizona congressional races: Rep. Juan Ciscomani and JoAnna Mendoza are facing off in CD 6, while Daniel Butierez Sr. looks to unseat Rep. Adelita Grijalva in CD 7.
People are also reading…
– Prop. 421: Tucson Electric Power’s proposed franchise agreement with the City of Tucson.
– Prop. 425: Would adjust the formula Pima County officials use to calculate the expenditure limit, or how much they can spend in a fiscal year.
– Arizona’s governor race: Incumbent Katie Hobbs will take on U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs
– Prop. 144: The statewide proposal would require identification to vote by mail in Arizona.
– Prop. 320: Would require school districts in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties to increase their spending on direct instruction by half a percentage point each year until they reach 60% beginning in the 2027-28 school year.
For the latest, follow the Arizona Daily Star’s live coverage here.
These Tucson-area polling places have long waits
Three Tucson-area polling places are reporting wait times of 40-60 minutes with less than an hour to go before polls close at 7 p.m. Two others are exceeding an hour.
Nanini Library, 7300 N. Shannon Road, on the northwest side; Desert Sky Middle School, 9850 E. Rankin Loop, in Rita Ranch; and Woods Memorial Library, 3455 N. First Ave., on the north side, reported 40-60 minute waits.
Avra Valley Fire District at 15790 W. Silverbell road and Ramada by Wyndham at 777 W. Cushing Street had the longest waits of Pima County’s 126 voting centers at more than an hour.
Registered voters can pick any voting center and will be able to vote as long as they are in line by 7 p.m.
To view polling places near you and wait times, click here.
Armed man handing out voter guides sparks concern in Tucson
At Woods Memorial Library Tuesday afternoon, Raoul Garza handed out what he called “conservative voter guides” to arriving voters.
What concerned some people wasn’t that slip of yellow cardstock but that Garza also had a sidearm in a holster on his waist. Garza was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase he has made famous through political signs posted around the city: Evil Torta.
Over the course of the afternoon, the election marshal was informed and police were called, but it was unclear to those on hand if Garza was breaking any law by having the gun outside the polling place. He insisted he wasn’t.
“I’m exercising my 2nd Amendment right,” he said. “It’s lawful.”
Nobody alleged that Garza drew the weapon or antagonized anyone with it.
Pima County received a report, and officials checked out the relevant laws. The upshot, county spokesman Mark Evans said: Guns are not permitted inside libraries, but they are permitted outside, and they are only a problem at polling places if a voter reports being intimidated.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said Garza was being watched by local law enforcement on video while on library property in “three different ways.”
— Tim Steller
Trump, the economy and more: What drove Tucson voters
Steve Snider, 63, a mailman who said he is a lifelong political Independent, said he voted "all blue" Tuesday at Murphy-Wilmot Library on Tucson's east side.
"We gotta put the brakes on Donald J. Trump," Snider said, "because he's out of control. He thinks he's above the law. He thinks the government is supposed to work for him, not that he's supposed to work for the government. He says he's a Christian — Jesus would not hang with Donald Trump."
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Leonard, who declined to give his last name, said he is 94 and an engineer who retired from Raytheon, where the last program he worked on was the cruise missile. He was also voting Tuesday at Murphy-Wilmot Library, and said he doesn't have a party affiliation because "I vote the candidates." One of the candidates he supports is Republican U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, he said.
"I want to protect this country from communism — and the rise of socialism amongst many of the Democratic candidates," he explained. "They want to do away with the police, they want to do away with the armed forces."
Of President Donald Trump, he said, "I think he's doing a good job. He's protecting us against radicals. He's trying to do away with Iran's nuclear capability, because if they got the nuclear weapon, they'd use it."
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Alfred B. Nuñez, 73, a maintenance manager for a social service agency, said he voted a blue ticket Tuesday at St. Margaret's Church on Tucson's west side, and he explained why.
"Gas prices are high, we're having issues with ICE, we're having issues with corruption in the government, we're having issues with our medical institutions not getting the funding they need, we're having issues with SNAP cuts. It's just very disappointing the state that our country is in."
"ICE — it seems as though we're in a police state. They don't seem to have any reins. They hurt people … And we see U.S. citizens being jailed because of the color of their skin, really. And the Supreme Court allows it."
"We're in a war that wasn't authorized (by Congress), we have 'blood and treasure' being spent, we've had hundreds of people injured and there's no end in sight," Nuñez said, adding that Pete Hegseth is "not to be trusted" to be in charge of the safety and wellbeing of the military.
Through all of this, "There is no oversight from the Republican party in the Congress or the Senate," Nuñez said. "What can we do? Even if (Democrats) secure the Congress, as I hope we do, what's to stop this guy?" he said of Trump. "Those who are supposed to put a check on him are afraid. It's sad."
— Norma Coile
Polls are closing in 2 hours
The polls in Pima County are closing in two hours — at 7 p.m.
If you’re in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
If you were hoping to vote today but haven’t registered, it’s too late. Registration has to be done at least 29 days prior to an election.
If you voted early, you can check the status of your ballot here.
Find your closest polling place here.
Scenes from Election Day 2026 across Tucson
Tucson at the polls: Election Day 2026 in photos
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How many ballots have been cast in Tucson so far?
As of 4:22 p.m Tuesday, 326,131 ballots had been cast in Pima County, according to unofficial turnout results.
With 750,160 eligible voters in the area, that’s a 43% turnout with about 2½ hours to go before polls close.
The Oro Valley Public Library saw the biggest Election Day turnout of Pima County’s 126 polling places through 4:22 p.m., recording 1,198 voters. Miller-Golf Links Library was trailing behind with 960.
The polling place with perhaps one of the most scenic views has one of the lowest turnouts: Mount Lemmon Community Center with 18.
To view live Election Day turnout numbers in Pima County, click here.
How late can I vote today?
The polls in Pima County will close at 7 p.m. Anybody in line at 7 will be allowed to vote.
Curbside voting is available for those unable to leave their vehicles at 21 vote centers:
Look for the designated curbside voting area and ring the bell for assistance. Poll workers will check your ID and print a ballot on demand. The ballot will be collected by two poll workers from different political parties to be returned to an inspector.
Where to vote in Tucson on Election Day
The polls are open throughout the Tucson-area — 126 to be exact. Registered voters can cast their votes at the location most convenient to them, whether you’re at work, at home or on the go.
To find the one closest to you, head to pima.vote and click “Map of 126 vote centers.” There you’ll input your address and it will populate a map of options near you. In that same list of results, you’ll be able to see the wait times.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 27,000 had voted in-person, according to Pima County Elections.
What to do with early ballots
It’s too late to drop those early ballots in the mail. Instead, they’ll have to be dropped off in person at one of Pima County’s 126 vote centers.
This year there are two ways you can drop off your ballot: standard and ID Verified.
For the standard option, you can bring in your completed ballot and hand it to the poll worker at the early ballot drop-off box. You can also drop off ballots for family members, household members or someone you provide medical or health care for through the standard process.
The new ID Verified option only allows you to drop off your own ballot because it requires a sufficient form of identification, which includes a valid Arizona driver's license or non-operating identification; tribal enrollment card or other form of tribal identification; or valid U.S. federal, state or local government-issued identification. Other acceptable forms of ID can be found here. A poll worker at the ID Verified early ballot table will check your identification against your voter registration and completed ballot.
What’s the difference between the two processes?
For those who opt for the standard process, after the polls close Tuesday, the early ballots will be turned over to the Elections Office to be prepared for the Recorder’s Office on Wednesday for signature verification. The ballots will then be returned to Elections for tabulating.
The ID Verified process skips the Recorder’s Office, allowing ballots to be turned over to the Elections Office only after the polls close to be processed and tabulated.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 6,400 voters used the ID Verified option, according to Pima County Elections.