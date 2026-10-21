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A left-leaning advocacy group has severed ties with a campaign door-knocker after a viral video showed the employee taking a package from the front porch of a Marana home.

The video shows a woman placing a campaign flier on the door of a home, then grabbing a package off the front porch before leaving. The flier was paid for by Victory PAC and Living United for Change in Arizona, a civil and immigrants rights group known by its acronym LUCHA.

"We were shocked and outraged by the actions of an individual canvasser," César Fierros, a spokesperson for LUCHA, said in a statement. "We unequivocally condemn this behavior. It is completely unacceptable and does not reflect our values or the integrity of the organizers and canvassers who serve our communities every day."

Fierros said the employee was a seasonal hire and was "no longer employed by the organization." LUCHA has been in touch with the homeowner and has apologized, he said.

The homeowner whose package was taken said in a statement to The Arizona Republic her goal was to alert neighbors about the incident, and that she did not intend to make a political statement.

The doorstep video has been viewed over 1 million times on X, where it has been promoted by conservative accounts including Libs of TikTok and multiple Turning Point Action employees.

Those posts claim the door-knocker was a volunteer for Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is seeking a second term on Nov. 3.

LUCHA is supporting Hobbs and other Democrats on the ballot. But it is a separate political entity, and the flier includes a disclosure required by Arizona law that it is not authorized by any candidate.