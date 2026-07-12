Town Council candidates in opposition to the detention center expressed their concerns about MTC, the private prison company that has been previously under fire for prisoner riots and poor treatment of its employees.

Officer told the Star he supported MTC’s proposal. He said he used to volunteer at the prison before it closed in 2023 and said MTC was a legitimate operator.

“Somebody broke a law. The cop is doing what they're supposed to do. They're enforcing the laws that are out there, and they need a place to stay…until their court date or until they get shipped back,” Officer said.

Meanwhile, McGuire said private prisons are generally unpopular and would advocate for working with MTC on other options besides working with ICE.

“We need to ask the community to set aside immigration politics, we know we’re not going to agree on that, and decide whether we want a private prison or not. If the answer is no, then we need to work with MTC to understand what other options there are,” McGuire said.

Craig said she opposed the ICE facility but believes the town can’t intervene.

“I don’t like the way that ICE detention centers are run under the Trump Administration, but that’s the fact…It’s already zoned as a prison. There’s nothing the town can do about it,” Craig said.