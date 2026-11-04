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Some Pima County school district overrides might have a likely future, and some might not, early election results showed.

Vail and Tanque Verde school districts’ overrides received 64% and 56% approval while Sahuarita’s override received a 51% rejection.

Vail Unified School District’s Prop. 423 would continue the current 12.5% override. It would generate about $15.3 million in property taxes annually.

Tanque Verde’s Prop. 429 would continue the current 15% override. It would generate about $2.3 million in property taxes annually.

Sahuarita’s Prop. 428 would continue the current 15% override. It would generate about $6.4 million a year annually.