Prefer us on Google Learn More

Democrat JoAnna Mendoza has unseated two-term U.S Rep. Juan Ciscomani for a Southern Arizona congressional seat.

NBC and Decision Desk HQ called the race for Mendoza early Thursday afternoon, with 53% of the vote over Ciscomani’s 45%. Mendoza has held on to her eight-point lead since late Tuesday night.

Her win flips another seat in the House of Representatives for Democrats, who swept competitive districts across the country Tuesday night and took control of both chambers of Congress.

The Chair of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, congratulated Mendoza in a statement shortly after the race was called.

“In the House, JoAnna will continue this fight and work to protect healthcare, bring down the cost of gas and groceries, maintain safe communities, invest in childcare, support veterans, and protect public lands,” he said.

Mendoza declared an early victory on election night even though the race remained too close to call for days.

She told supporters at her election night watch party at a Tucson resort that Democrats have a “huge, huge task ahead of them."

“I want to see our members of Congress working long hours,” she said. “We did it, I love you all.”

Mendoza was a Marine Corps drill instructor and led only one previous campaign for a state Senate seat in 2020, which she lost.

The Pima County Elections Department had about 67,000 ballots left to process when tabulation resumed about 11 a.m. Thursday, said Mark Evans, director of county communications.