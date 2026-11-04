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In early results, Tucson voters were rejecting an agreement that would extend Tucson Electric Power’s right to operate more freely in the city’s rights-of-way and give the city $64 million in sustainability funding.

Preliminary results showed 54% of Tucson voters going against Prop. 421 and 46% voting for it.

The franchise agreement would give Tucson Electric Power the right to service power lines and infrastructure in the city’s streets, alleys and underground with greater ease. It’s a common provision, but it must be re-approved by voters, and in May 2023, Tucson voters rejected an earlier proposal.

The main difference in this year’s ballot issue was a new energy collaboration agreement. Under that agreement, TEP would give $2 million to Tucson the first year, and 2% more each year, for sustainability and infrastructure projects, including bill assistance for low-income households, increased tree canopy, and home solar and battery storage.

By the end of the 25-year agreement, the total would be $64 million, all out of the company’s coffers and not paid for by ratepayers.

Tucson Electric Power heavily promoted the franchise agreement, contributing $4.3 million to TEP for Tucson, a political action committee that produced ads and other campaign materials favoring the ballot issue. Mayor Regina Romero and most members of the Tucson City Council also supported it.