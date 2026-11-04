Pima County voters approved the sale of six Amphitheater Public Schools properties, early election results showed, allowing the district to start looking for buyers.

Proposition 426, which asked voters to approve the sale or long-term lease of six sites, received 74.5% voter approval.

The sites include Donaldson, Nash, Holaway and Copper Creek elementary schools, which closed earlier this year, along with an unused plot of land and a lab that was home to the now-scrapped agriculture program. Sale or rent money would help the district with capital expenditures, including furniture, buses or building renovations.