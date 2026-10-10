Pima County Joint Technical Education District is seeking its first-ever bond election, asking voters to approve $250 million to fund facility expansions and address surging enrollment demands.
Pima JTED, which has been serving southern Arizona students since 2007, is a public school district that provides tuition-free career and technical education, or CTE, programs for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors as well as residents ages 22 and under without a diploma or GED.
The district works with 11 Pima County school districts, two Santa Cruz County school districts and one Pinal County school district.
The $250 million would be split into two major categories: $186 million would go toward central campus projects, while about $64 million would go to four member districts that submitted funding proposals, including Ajo, Baboquivari, Marana and Vail Unified School Districts.
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The tax impact on homeowners in Pima County and parts of Santa Cruz and Pinal counties would be $0.14 per $100 of assessed value — about $41 a year for a $250,000 home.
“The genesis of (this) is the continuing need for more space because of the expansion, the growth that we've seen over the last four or five years,” said JTED chief financial officer Kenneth McGovern. Over the past five years, central campus enrollment, which serves about 3,300 students from all 14 districts, has seen a 77% increase, McGovern said. The district serves about 30,000 students through satellite programs.
The district could not accommodate 600 to 800 students annually over the past four years because of limited space, resulting in an $8 million loss from state funding. Unlike traditional public school districts, the state does not provide dedicated funding for new facilities or transportation for CTE districts.
“This is one of the only ways that we can actually get an infusion to build buildings,” McGovern said. “We have critical needs at our member districts: some space, some equipment. But at the central sites where we have the bigger, more expensive programs, we need space, and those are more expensive.”
“Central campus” projects that would be funded with bond money include:
— A third building at The Bridges Campus, 3300 S Park Ave., featuring welding, construction, engineering and robotics programs.
— A fourth building at The Bridges Campus, featuring cosmetology, barber, esthetician, early childhood education and caregiving programs.
— A new southern regional tech center with an emphasis on the mining industry in Santa Cruz County.
— Site relocations, facility enhancements and safety improvements.
Last year’s discourse on bond
When the district initially floated the idea of a bond last fall, all 14 member districts signed a letter opposing the concept.
Early scenarios allocated over 80% of the bond money to central campus projects. Central campuses only serve about 10% of the total JTED student population, while the other 90% attend satellite programs at their local high schools.
The current bond money dedicated to central campus projects stands at about 75%.
In a December JTED article titled “Setting the Record Straight,” the CTE district clarified that the central campus population “reflects facility capacity, not student demand.”
“Each year, hundreds of qualified students are turned away from central programs because space is limited,” the article says. The article said students don’t necessarily prefer satellite programs, but enrollment in those programs are also higher because they are more accessible, easily fit student schedules and don’t require extra transportation needs.
“Many students who want central programs cannot enroll because seats are not available,” the article says. “Some specialized programs can only be offered centrally due to equipment, safety requirements, or industry certifications.”
The CTE district opened up to expansion and funding proposals from member districts so that they could bargain for a larger cut. In the end, only Marana, Vail, Baboquivari and Ajo school districts sent proposals by the June deadline, which were added into the final plan, McGovern said.
Training ‘the next workforce’
The JTED bond would add an extra tax on top of what property owners already pay for certain local school districts, like last year’s voter-approved override for Tucson Unified School District.
McGovern said it’s a matter of funding and training ‘the next workforce.”
“It's like, ‘Do you want somebody to come out and do your HVAC? Do you want a nursing assistant?” he said. “Our workforce is actually aging, and they're going to age out. And we don't have a lot of replacements for them.”
According to a Making Action Possible for Southern Arizona dashboard, Pima County struggles with lower labor force engagement among prime working-age adults ages 25 to 54 compared to other Western metro areas.
Greg D’Anna, JTED’s communications director, said that while it’s hard to track how many JTED program graduates stay in the Arizona workforce, many get offers straight out of high school by local employers.
“We have hundreds at TMC, probably over 700,” he said. “We run across these people all the time.”