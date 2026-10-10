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Pima County Joint Technical Education District is seeking its first-ever bond election, asking voters to approve $250 million to fund facility expansions and address surging enrollment demands.

Pima JTED, which has been serving southern Arizona students since 2007, is a public school district that provides tuition-free career and technical education, or CTE, programs for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors as well as residents ages 22 and under without a diploma or GED.

The district works with 11 Pima County school districts, two Santa Cruz County school districts and one Pinal County school district.

The $250 million would be split into two major categories: $186 million would go toward central campus projects, while about $64 million would go to four member districts that submitted funding proposals, including Ajo, Baboquivari, Marana and Vail Unified School Districts.

The tax impact on homeowners in Pima County and parts of Santa Cruz and Pinal counties would be $0.14 per $100 of assessed value — about $41 a year for a $250,000 home.

“The genesis of (this) is the continuing need for more space because of the expansion, the growth that we've seen over the last four or five years,” said JTED chief financial officer Kenneth McGovern. Over the past five years, central campus enrollment, which serves about 3,300 students from all 14 districts, has seen a 77% increase, McGovern said. The district serves about 30,000 students through satellite programs.