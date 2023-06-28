The post office in Patagonia would be named after late congressman Jim Kolbe under legislation Rep. Juan Ciscomani introduced Wednesday.

“Jim Kolbe lived a life of service dedicated to not only our state but our country as a whole," Ciscomani said in a news release. "He represented Arizona as a true statesman, leading in foreign affairs, trade, and fiscal discipline, while staying true to his values."

"He continues to inspire my own service in Congress and his impactful leadership will long be remembered,” the release continues.

Ciscomani, R-Ariz., says the legislation renames the post office located at 100 N. Taylor Lane to the Jim Kolbe Memorial Post Office. Patagonia is about 65 miles southeast of Tucson.

Other Arizona congressmen have joined to support the push by Ciscomani. They are Republican David Schweikert and Democrats Greg Stanton and Raúl Grijalva.

Kolbe was 80 years old when he died in December.

June 28 would have been Kolbe’s 81st birthday.

Kolbe was a moderate Republican who represented Tucson and portions of Southern Arizona in the U.S. House of Representatives for 22 years.

Kolbe served in the Arizona Senate from 1977 to 1982 before be was elected to Congress.

Kolbe grew up on a working cattle and guest ranch, the historic Rail X, his parents owned near Patagonia in rural Santa Cruz County.

He attended Patagonia Elementary School and Patagonia Union High School — which are located near the post office — before going on to graduate from United States Capitol Page School, Northwestern University and Stanford University. In his obituary, his family suggested donations in his memory to the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center, among other organizations.

The post office was first established on May 7, 1866. It closed and re-opened twice before being re-established on March 31, 1900, according to the Arizona Memory Project.