The Pima County Sheriff's Department has started a podcast, officials say.
The podcast, called What's the Word, will focus on topics within the department and the community, a news release said.
The fist episode is available on Spotify and Youtube at https://youtu.be/EF_zDR1glJs, the release said.
Future planned topics for the podcast include discussions about street racing, fentanyl and ongoing hiring effort in the department, the release said.
Jamie Donnelly covers courts for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com