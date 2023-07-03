Today is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming Tucson primary election.

To vote in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 1, voters must have an active voter registration by midnight tonight, July 3.

The Pima County Recorder’s Office will mail out ballots on Wednesday, July 5 for the primary election. The recommended deadline to mail back ballots to ensure they're counted is July 25, but drop-off ballot boxes will be available until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

This year, Tucson’s voters will elect the mayor and City Council members representing Ward 1, Ward 2 and Ward 4. The primary election takes place Aug. 1, followed by the general election Nov. 7.

Check your voter registration status or register to vote online at: recorder.pima.gov/RegisteringToVote

