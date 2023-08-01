Lane Santa Cruz is poised to advance to Tucson’s general election for Ward 1’s City Council seat, according to unofficial vote tallies released Tuesday night.

Santa Cruz was leading in the Democratic Party primary election with 63% of voter approval, while challenger Miguel Ortega had 37% of the vote, unofficial results show.

Santa Cruz, the incumbent, is seeking a second term representing Ward 1 on the City Council. Ortega is a counselor for the American Lung Association.

The results as of Tuesday night represent 129 of 144 precincts reporting from the ballots received by the Tucson’s City Clerk through mail. Voters could drop off their ballots at drop boxes throughout the city up to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ortega conceded on Tuesday night,

Santa Cruz has significantly outraised their opponent, who’s criticized them for accepting campaign contributions from out-of-state donors and attorneys tied to a controversial west-side development on La Cholla and 36th. Santa Cruz has rebutted by saying the majority of her campaign donations represent local support and Ortega’s late campaign finance reports present transparency issues.

Santa Cruz previously worked as an instructor at the University of Arizona’s Department of Mexican American Studies, but now focuses fulltime on City Council and advocacy work. If reelected, Santa Cruz wants to focus on increasing the supply of affordable housing and providing resources to the region’s unsheltered population.

Ortega has worked as a social worker and counselor for the past 30 years and his top priorities involve providing security for working families by supporting better wages, access to clean and safe water and enhancing community policing efforts.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary election will advance to the Nov. 7 general election to face Republican Victoria Lem.