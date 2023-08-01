City Councilmen Paul Cunningham has a commanding lead in the Democratic primary election for Tucson’s Ward 2 seat, with about 76% of the votes counted so far in unofficial counts released by the City Clerk’s Office.

His Democratic challenger, political newcomer Lisa Nutt, had about 23% of the votes.

Cunningham, 48, was elected to the City Council in Ward 2 in November 2011 and is seeking his fourth term. A 12-year veteran of the Pima County juvenile probation department, he is now a teacher at Gridley Middle School.

If reelected in November, Cunningham hopes to continue local neighborhood improvements; he said his office has made significant headway on building playgrounds, recreational fields and splash pads.

Nutt, 52, grew up in Douglas and has been a small business owner and local realtor since 2018. She also previously served as the president of the National Association of Women Business Owners. Her campaign’s priorities are housing, public safety and economic development if she were to be elected.

Tuesday night marks the end to an intense race, with concerns of outside money and transparency issues with regards to campaign finances.

Nutt has received $80,000 from outside realty-related agencies, but Cunningham has outraised his opponent by nearly $20,000 in individual contributions, according to each candidate’s last campaign reports.

In the primary election, voters could only vote for nominees running for the office of the ward they live in. All city voters will elect council members in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, in which the winner tonight will face Republican Ernie Shack and Libertarian Pendleton Spicer in the Ward 2 race.

City Council members serve four-year terms with no term limits.